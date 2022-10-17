Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Raffy Tulfo questions safety of Pinoy staples like instant noodles

Senator Raffy Tulfo requested the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to assist other government agencies in verifying the safety of food items marketed to the public, such as instant noodle products with excessive salt content, at the budget hearing on Monday.

The role of the DTI includes anything from investigating unhealthy instant noodles to fostering English proficiency in the workplace.

“I-refer ninyo po. Maging concerned din po kayo kahit na ‘di po responsibilidad ninyo,” Tulfo told DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

Pascual has stated that he would send the matter to the Department of Health (DOH).

According to Republic Act (RA) 10611, or the Food Safety Act, the DOH and Department of Agriculture are tasked with assessing the danger of food and agricultural goods on the market.

According to experts, quick noodles are often low in calories, fiber, protein, and micronutrients while being high in fat, carbs, and salt.

Obesity, digestive difficulties, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke have all been linked to regular drinking, according to health experts.

