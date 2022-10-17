Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Police rescue woman kidnapped in white van in Iligan City

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Screengrab from GMA Regional TV One Mindanao.

A lady was kidnapped in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte. However, the victim’s sibling managed to get the plate number suspect’s vehicle – which was tracked and halted by local authorities at a checkpoint.

Authorities from the Iligan City Police Station 2 received a tip on Friday night that someone had been kidnapped in Barangay Sta. Elena lives in Iligan City.

The female victim’s sibling approached the police for assistance.

“Allegedly mayroon silang relationship. ‘Yun ang pinapalabas, which is subject for further investigation,” said Iligan City Police Station city director Police Colonel Dominador Estrada in a report by James Paola Yap of GMA Regional TV One Mindanao.

“Nung nakita ng kapatid ang kaniyang ate na hinihila ng suspek at sapilitang isinakay sa van, lumabas sila kasama ng kanilang nanay and then tinake-down nila agad ang plate number ng sasakyan,” added Col. Estrada.

As a result, the police were contacted promptly and checkpoints were set up in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur.

The suspect’s car was apprehended about three hours later in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

“Kailangan lang talaga namin ng immediate reporting. Kung halimbawa may mangyari man na hindi kanais-nais, ipagbigay alam lang ng mabilisan kasi we have our best practice na… naka-seal ang buong Iligan na hindi ka makakalabas within span of hours,” explained Col. Estrada.

The victim was rescued, and the unidentified culprit was apprehended.

The police did not elaborate on the reason for the kidnapping, although it is said that an abduction case has been filed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Instant noodles

Sen. Raffy Tulfo questions safety of Pinoy staples like instant noodles

8 hours ago
pbbm with cagayan valley reps

PBBM urges Congress to push for creation of Department of Water Resources

9 hours ago
paul soriano creative communications presidential adviser

Paul Soriano agrees to Php1 salary per year as new Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications

11 hours ago
seha purehealth mobile treatment on wheels

Abu Dhabi launches mobile treatment on wheels

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button