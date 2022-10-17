PH Police rescue woman kidnapped in white van in Iligan City

A lady was kidnapped in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte. However, the victim’s sibling managed to get the plate number suspect’s vehicle – which was tracked and halted by local authorities at a checkpoint.

Authorities from the Iligan City Police Station 2 received a tip on Friday night that someone had been kidnapped in Barangay Sta. Elena lives in Iligan City.

The female victim’s sibling approached the police for assistance.

“Allegedly mayroon silang relationship. ‘Yun ang pinapalabas, which is subject for further investigation,” said Iligan City Police Station city director Police Colonel Dominador Estrada in a report by James Paola Yap of GMA Regional TV One Mindanao.

“Nung nakita ng kapatid ang kaniyang ate na hinihila ng suspek at sapilitang isinakay sa van, lumabas sila kasama ng kanilang nanay and then tinake-down nila agad ang plate number ng sasakyan,” added Col. Estrada.

As a result, the police were contacted promptly and checkpoints were set up in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur.

The suspect’s car was apprehended about three hours later in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

“Kailangan lang talaga namin ng immediate reporting. Kung halimbawa may mangyari man na hindi kanais-nais, ipagbigay alam lang ng mabilisan kasi we have our best practice na… naka-seal ang buong Iligan na hindi ka makakalabas within span of hours,” explained Col. Estrada.

The victim was rescued, and the unidentified culprit was apprehended.

The police did not elaborate on the reason for the kidnapping, although it is said that an abduction case has been filed.