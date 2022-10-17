Marcos picks Paul Soriano as adviser on creative communications

President Bongbong Marcos has chosen director and supporter Paul Soriano to be his presidential adviser on creative communications.

Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Usec. Cheloy Garafil on Monday confirmed that Soriano will take his oath later in the day.

“Confirmed. He will take his oath later,” Garafil told reporters in a text message when asked to confirm Soriano’s appointment.

Prior to his appointment, Soriano was among those on the list of possible press secretaries after the resignation of then Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles.

Soriano however declined saying that he is better in helping Marcos behind the camera.

Soriano was also among Marcos’s staunch supporters during the 2022 presidential campaign along with his wife and television host Toni Gonzaga.

The director also made the election videos of Marcos during the campaign and on Marcos’ first 100 days.