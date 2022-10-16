Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Typhoon Neneng triggers floods, landslides in Cagayan

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago

Coast Guard District North Eastern Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued an advisory stating that weather disturbance called Neneng reached typhoon category after undergoing “extreme rapid intensification.”

The bulletin released at 2.pm (PH time) PAGASA said “extreme rapid intensification and reached typhoon category at 11:00 a.m. today.”

“Further intensification is likely as this tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea,” it said.

The storm was last spotted 145 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 150 kilometer per hour, PAGASA said.

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies have launched rescue operations after the typhoon triggered floods and landslides.

Updates shared by the Cagayan Provincial Information Office show rescuers escorting residents to safety. In Claveria, Cagayan, 129 families and 372 individuals were rescued including one human remains which is placed in a casket.

labi2

In the town of Sta. Ana, 171 families or 423 people were evacuated.

A photo shared by Sta. Praxedes MDRRMO shows the road linking Cagayan to Ilocos Norte being blocked by a minor landslide.

Screen Shot 2022 10 16 at 1.20.03 PM

Tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect in the following areas:

SIGNAL NO. 3

  • – The western portion of Babuyan Islands (Panuitan Is., Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is.)

SIGNAL NO. 2

  • – Batanes, the northwestern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros), the northwestern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela), and Ilocos Norte

SIGNAL NO. 1

  • – Kalinga, Abra, the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, Santa Cruz), the rest of Apayao, and the rest of Cagayan

PAGASA said the typhoon may exit the Philippine area of responsibility on late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night.

