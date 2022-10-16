RTA permits 11 new tracks for e-scooters starting 2023

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Sunday, October 16 that they will be adding 11 new districts for e-scooters starting 2023.

In a tweet, RTA said that “His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of #RTA announced the commencement of e-scooters operations in 11 new residential areas from the start of 2023.”

The authority added that given the new additional tracks, the total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted to operate increases to 21, and the total length of tracks dedicated to bikes, e-scooters, as well as safe and shared routes, rises from 185 km to 390 km.

The new areas where the use of e-scooters will be permitted are: Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1.

“These tracks relate to main attractions, 10 mass transport stations, and 18 prominent destinations such as public parks and commercial outlets. It will also enhance the first and last-mile journeys and reduce the reliance on private vehicles,” commented Al Tayer.

RTA calls on the public to refrain from using e-scooters on tracks that are still under construction to avoid traffic incidents. The construction of tracks at the new districts is progressing according to plan.