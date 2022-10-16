Man sues sister, demands AED 100,000 for taking care of her up until she gets married

A man in Al Ain has demanded for compensation saying that his sister should pay him 100,000 dirhams worth of care, including food, drink, clothing and other expenses related to living, during the period of his guardianship over her until her marriage.

In the details of the case submitted to the Ail Ain Court of Appeals, the young man filed a lawsuit explaining that he was a custodian of his sister, according to the legal inheritance declaration. He claims that he bore her expenses of food, drink, clothing and other expenses related to living until her marriage. It was stated that they the man filed the case after her sister received her inheritance.

The Al-Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which rejected a compensation claim filed by the young man.

Details of the case showed that in the distribution of the inheritance, the expenses incurred in caring for his sister in terms of food and clothing Education, etc. were already deducted, making his claim without basis or invalid.

The total amount that he said was owed by his sister summed up to AED 96, 938.

The Court of First Instance ruled to reject the case, for it failed to provide new factual evidence, and his sufficiency with a request to delegate an expert without attaching any statements or certified records proving his eligibility for the requests made by the defendant on an illegal basis.