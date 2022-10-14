Ramon Tulfo’s ‘intelihente’ comment against delivery boy draws flak from netizens

Ramon Tulfo, a broadcaster, earned the ire of netizens on October 14 after mocking a ‘delivery boy’ who commented on his Facebook post about the controversy that hounds the son of Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla.

A certain ‘Laklak Portes’ disagreed with Tulfo’s sentiments, stating that the DOJ Secretary should resign since his own kin isn’t a law-abiding citizen.

“Di po siya ordinaryong tao, siya po ay Sec ng Justice, kaya dapat siya mag resign. Nakakahiya po iyan, sarili nyang anak di nya kayang malinis,” said Portes.

Tulfo hit back with an ad hominem, attacking Portes for his job and seemingly maligning his mental capacity to engage in a discussion.

“Hu, nagsalita ang delivery boy! Usapan ng mga intelihenteng tao ito.😀🤣” commented Tulfo.

Netizens were quick to respond against Tulfo, stating that the veteran broadcaster has no right to belittle Portes.

“So pag delivery boy Wala xang karapatan maki alam sa mga isyung may kinalaman sa mga nangyayari po sa bansa?,” said a netizen.

“the way you responded kay Sir, I can say na hindi ka intelihenteng tao. Edukado pero walang pagkatuto,” added another.