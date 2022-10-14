Marcos says calls for DOJ Sec. Remulla to resign have ‘no basis’

President Bongbong Marcos responds on calls for Justice Secretary Boying Remulla to resign following the arrest of his son Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III in a drug operation last Tuesday.

“I think the calls for him to resign have no basis,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters on Friday.

“You call for somebody to resign if he is not doing his job or if he misbehave in that job,” he added.

Marcos said that Remulla is aware that he should not interfere with the legal proceedings involving his son.

Marcos added that the justice chief also recognizes that he must allow the processes of the judiciary to work properly and that no one in the Executive must interfere.

“I am both a father and the secretary of Justice, roles that I take very seriously. We all know about unconditional love, but at 38 years old, he will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child,” Remulla said in a statement.

“I will not intervene in nor influence my son’s predicament, and I have not done so in any way… A person should always face the consequence of their actions and I will let justice take its own course,” he added.