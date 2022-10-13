WATCH: Tracklaying works for Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah now complete – Etihad Rail

As part of the last package of Stage Two of the project, Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, finished laying track on the main line in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, completing the primary works of the network.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah are all on the main line of the UAE National Rail Network, which begins at Ghuweifat on the Saudi Arabian border.

In the following weeks, Etihad Rail will go on with full force as it continues the tracklaying work in the emirate of Fujairah, bringing it closer to the completion of the UAE National Rail Network as per the planned timeline.

This is in keeping with the objectives of the National Railways Programme, which aspires to link the Emirates by rail and has the largest integrated sustainable transport system in the UAE.

The final package of the project, totaling 145 km in length, includes the line in Sharjah, which is over 45 km long. Over 11.7 million labor hours were put on connecting the Emirate to the main line over a period of 25 months.

The project, which included track laying construction and conducting quality tests for the new line, comprised some 2,900 employees and engineers. Over 1.3 million hours were worked on the 5.7 kilometer line in Ras Al Khaimah, which connects the Emirate to the main line, in 25 months by over 350 workers and engineers.

“Today, we have made remarkable strides by completing the main works for the UAE National Rail Network and connecting it to the main lines in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, bringing us closer than ever to completing the network on schedule and achieving our objective of providing an efficient and sustainable transport network that links the country’s emirates, and connects the UAE with the region,” said Khuloud Al Mazrouei, Deputy Project Manager at Etihad Rail.

There were significant advancements in the final package of Stage Two of the Etihad Rail project, which spans 145 km from Sharjah to Fujairah port and passes via Ras Al Khaimah. When H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, visited to see the most recent advancements in May 2022, Etihad Rail started track laying operations for the package.

The final package of Stage Two’s railway contains 20 animal crossings and 54 bridges. Additionally, it features 9 tunnels that span 6.9 km along the Al Hajar Mountains, including the largest heavy freight tunnel in the GCC that is over 1.8 km long.