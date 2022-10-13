“Our next stop: the Moon.”: UAE targets Nov 9-15 launch for Rashid Rover lunar mission

Global lunar exploration business ispace Inc., located in Japan, stated on Wednesday, October 12 that it is now planning to launch the Mission1 (M1) lunar lander, which will place the Rashid Rover on the lunar surface between November 9 and November 15.

The launch is scheduled to take place on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to the firm, which has its headquarters in Japan and regional offices in the United States and Europe.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to twitter to congratulate the team behind the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

“We thank the team at MBR Space Centre for their efforts in developing the Rashid Rover, the UAE’s first mission to the Moon,” said His Highness on Twitter.

“The rover has officially cleared all required tests, bringing the first Arab mission to the lunar surface one step closer. Our next stop: the Moon,” he added.

After being released from the rocket, the Hakuto-R program’s lunar lander, known as the M1, will send several commercial and governmental payloads, including two rovers, to the Moon’s surface.

The flight model has undergone all necessary functional testing as of September 2022 at the IABG mbH Space Centre in Germany. The lander is now being prepped for delivery to the Florida launch site.

After launch, M1 will be controlled from the Nihonbashi Central Business District in Tokyo’s HAKUTO-R Mission Control Center (MCC).

The MCC will keep track of the lander’s attitude, temperature, and other factors. It will also communicate with the lander, give orders and data, and receive imagery and video data both from Earth and the Moon.

The European Space Agency’s ground station network will be used by M1 (ESA).

“We are focused on each of our missions, but now that the launch window has been set for M1, we are ready for the challenge,” said Takeshi Hakamada, founder, representative director, and CEO of ispace.

“For me, this is a milestone on the road to realising our vision, but I am already proud of our results. I look forward to watching the launch alongside all of our employees and those who have supported us,” he added.