Justice Secretary Remulla’s son arrested for alleged drug offense

The son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla was arrested for an alleged drug offense. Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed the news of the arrest.

“Si Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III ay pamangking buo ko po. Siya ay panganay na anak na lalake ni Justice Secretary Boying Remulla. Si Sec Boying po ay nasa Geneva ngayon at pauwi pa lamang bukas,” Jonvic said in a statement on his Facebook account.

The Cavite governor also confirmed to ABS-CBN that the arrested Remulla was his nephew.

“We would like to thank the PDEA for doing their job. We were never informed of their operation and they were correct in doing so. There should be no fear, nor favor in the conduct of their duties,” Jonvic added.

Colonel John Brion Kraft, director of Southern Police District told Rappler that the drug operation was coordinated by PDEA on October 10. No further details were provided as the PNP also await the PDEA report.

Boying is now on his way to Geneva and he said that he will not interfere and influence the process on his son’s case.