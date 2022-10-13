Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Justice Secretary Remulla’s son arrested for alleged drug offense

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla was arrested for an alleged drug offense. Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed the news of the arrest.

“Si Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III ay pamangking buo ko po. Siya ay panganay na anak na lalake ni Justice Secretary Boying Remulla. Si Sec Boying po ay nasa Geneva ngayon at pauwi pa lamang bukas,” Jonvic said in a statement on his Facebook account.

The Cavite governor also confirmed to ABS-CBN that the arrested Remulla was his nephew.

“We would like to thank the PDEA for doing their job. We were never informed of their operation and they were correct in doing so. There should be no fear, nor favor in the conduct of their duties,” Jonvic added.

Colonel John Brion Kraft, director of Southern Police District told Rappler that the drug operation was coordinated by PDEA on October 10. No further details were provided as the PNP also await the PDEA report.

Boying is now on his way to Geneva and he said that he will not interfere and influence the process on his son’s case.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

nature al wasl

Experience nature, space, and more at Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome

5 hours ago
Robin Padilla Leila de Lima

Leila De Lima thanks Robin Padilla for kindness, concern

6 hours ago
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways to hire some 10,000 workers ahead of FIFA world cup

7 hours ago
Alan Peter Cayetano

Cayetano suggests Aquino, Marcos parks in NAIA

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button