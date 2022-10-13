Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Employee steals AED 457,000 from company after finding out that he will be terminated

Staff Report

An employee in Abu Dhabi stole AED457,000 from his previous employer after being informed of the termination of his employment has been ordered to repay the money.

According to court papers, the firm filed a complaint against its former employee with the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court, seeking that he repay the company’s money that he had illegally misappropriated.

The employer indicated that the stolen funds were intended to be used to undertake business operations on behalf of the firm. The man pocketed the money when he learned that his employment with the firm would be terminated soon.

The company supplied the court with a report confirming that the worker had received the cash from management. He did not, however, provide any documentation to the accounting department proving that he spent the money on any of the company’s commercial operations.

Despite his legal declaration, the employee did not attend in court for the whole of the proceedings.

After hearing from the plaintiff and reviewing the facts, the court issued a judgement requiring the employee to repay the money he illegally misappropriated from his former company.

The public relations clerk was also instructed to pay the employer’s legal fees.

