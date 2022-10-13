Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cayetano suggests Aquino, Marcos parks in NAIA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has proposed an idea that could end the debate on renaming the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Cayetano is urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to turn a part of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) into business parks named after late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. and late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr.

The senator made the proposal during the Senate hearing on the DPWH budget for 2023.

“One of the proposals during Duterte administration is if matuloy ‘yung Bulacan and Cavite airport, gawin nang park kahit kalahati ng NAIA. Ito ang magiging lungs, Central Park ng Pilipinas, tapos iyong kalahati ibenta as Central Business District,” Cayetano said.

“Actually ako may amended proposal, ‘yung kalahati gawing park, ‘yung kalahati hatiin sa dalawa: iyong una, gawing Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. business park. ‘Yung kalahati, gawing Ninoy Aquino business park para magcompete iyong mga negosyante rather than boycott boycott,” he added.

Cayetano said that this is better than arguing on what to name NAIA.

“Tignan na lang natin kung saan sila pupunta roon sa dalawa, di ba? Competition works, eh. Sa nag-aaway sa internet kung ire-rename o hindi, pareho naman naging part of our history, so double bashing ito mamaya, both sides,” he said.

A lawmaker has filed to rename NAIA to Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport. Some want to retain the name Manila International Airport.

