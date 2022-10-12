Rappler’s Maria Ressa to appeal case to the Supreme Court

Rappler’s CEO and founder Maria Ressa will be appealing her cyber libel case to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeals junked her motion to reverse her conviction in 2020.

In a statement, Ressa said she was disappointed “but sadly not surprised” by the appellate court’s ruling.

“The ongoing campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and Rappler continues, and the Philippine legal system is not doing enough to stop it,” she said.

“This is a reminder of the importance of independent journalism holding power to account,” she said. “Despite these sustained attacks from all sides, we continue to focus on what we do best—journalism,” the Rappler executive added.

Former writer and researcher Reynaldo Santos was also convicted.

“We will ask the SC to review the decision and to reverse the decision,” lawyer Theodore Te said in a statement.

The Court of Appeal’s Fourth Division said the motion for reconsideration filed by Ressa and Santos was “unmeritorious,” as they were “mere reiterations” of points that had “already been exhaustively resolved and discussed” when it ruled upon their appeal of the 2020 Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) conviction.