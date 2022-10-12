Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos signs law suspending Barangay, SK polls

President Bongbong Marcos has officially signed into law a bill postponing the 2022 Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

The new polls is scheduled on October 2023 despite opposition from the Commission on Elections that it will be more costly and poll watchdogs that this will deprive voters to choose their leaders.

Republic Act 11935 sets “the BSKE on the last Monday of October 2023 and every three years thereafter.”

This is the fourth time BSKE got postponed since the time of then President Rodrigo Duterte.

The COMELEC said in a statement that they will abide with the new law and would stop their preparations for the December polls.

The poll body has started printing the ballots for the polls but said that a postponement will not waste the election paraphernalia.

