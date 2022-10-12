Lawmaker seeks probe into ‘inefficient, delayed’ rollout of PH’s National ID system

The House of Representatives should look into the “inefficient, delayed, and faulty” implementation of the national ID system, according to a resolution filed by Bernadette Herrera, the House Deputy Minority Leader.

The government organizations in control of the project, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), according to House Resolution 471 introduced by Herrera, ought to be held accountable for their inadequacies.

Due to “inefficiencies” in the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), which was intended to enhance the delivery of public services, the Bagong Henerasyon party-list representative even urged removing the existing PSA leadership.

“An accountability mechanism must be established to allow a closer look into what went wrong, or what may still be improved, in the implementation of the national ID system,” said Herrera.

The PhilSys project, which was established by Republic Act 11055, aims to encourage inclusive coverage and improve access for the most vulnerable populations, including the underprivileged, those who reside in remote and underserved regions, indigenous peoples, and people with disabilities.

In order to assist in locating the most vulnerable homes eligible for government financial assistance during the lockdowns, then-President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the PhilSys project’s urgent deployment after the country was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020.

From 2021 to 2023, the BSP was required to generate and distribute 116 million pre-personalized IDs.

However, as of December 31, 2021, the BSP was only able to supply about 27.4 million pre-personalized cards, or 76% of the 36 million needed IDs that had to be delivered for the previous year, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

Before this time, according to COA, the BSP only succeeded in delivering 8,764,556 individualized cards, or a pitiful 17.53 percent of the 50 million IDs needed for the calendar years 2020 and 2021.

Out of the more than 70 million Filipinos who have already registered, Herrera said that just 21 million have gotten their physical national ID cards, putting the government’s goal of 92 million cards issued by June 2023 in jeopardy.

As of December of last year, AllCard, a PhilSys contractor, reportedly only provided 27.3 million ID cards, well short of the required 36 million deliveries each year.

The auditing agency also observed that just PHP6.8 billion of the PHP28.4 billion total allocated for the PhilSys project had been appropriated since 2018.