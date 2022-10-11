Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President to meet Putin in Russia for peace talks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan attend an official welcome ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2019. (AFP)

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay a visit to the friendly Russian Federation on Tuesday, October 11, reported WAM.

During his visit, he will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The report also stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with President Putin the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

Read: UAE affirms support for de-escalation of Ukraine crisis

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) released a statement affirming UAE’s support for the de-escalation of Ukraine crisis.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

chelsea

Miss Globe PH Chelsea Fernandez wins Head-to-Head challenge

2 hours ago
tired maid 2

UAE’s new Domestic Helper law to take effect this December 2022 to safeguard all parties – MOHRE

3 hours ago
dirham money

New ‘Golden Pension’ in UAE to help boost gratuity for expats

4 hours ago
MOHRE LOGO

MoHRE announces implementation of ‘Unemployment Insurance Scheme’, provides social security

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button