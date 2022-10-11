UAE President to meet Putin in Russia for peace talks

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay a visit to the friendly Russian Federation on Tuesday, October 11, reported WAM.

During his visit, he will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The report also stated that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with President Putin the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) released a statement affirming UAE’s support for the de-escalation of Ukraine crisis.