UAE affirms support for de-escalation of Ukraine crisis

The UAE reiterated its commitment to support efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian situation, asking for diplomacy, negotiation, and adherence to international law’s rules and values.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Russia on October 11 s part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to contribute to regional and global security and stability, as well as to strengthen fruitful and constructive cooperation with regional and international powers, in addition to communicating with all parties involved in the Ukraine crisis.

According to the Ministry, the bilateral discussions will address the most recent events in Ukraine’s conflict, as the country wants constructive outcomes to limit military escalation and humanitarian consequences, as well as to establish a political settlement to achieve world peace and security.

