OWWA eyes to resume ‘Hatid Saya’ program for OFWs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is eyeing to revive the ‘Hatid Saya’ program for Overseas Filipino Workers or OFWs.

The program is an entertainment program that aims to address one of the challenges of Filipino migrant workers- homesickness.

“We’re planning to bring back ‘Hatid Saya’… Ang isa sa pinakamatinding challenge o kalaban ng isang OFW ay lungkot. Alam mo naman ang Pilipinas, laging masaya ang tao,” OWWA chief Arnell Ignacio said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

“Let’s bring the Philippines wherever they are,” he added.

Ignacio came from the show business and entertainment industry before assuming posts under the Duterte administration.

Ignacio said the program would remind Filipinos why they work abroad in the first place and will become an inspiration to work efficiently.

