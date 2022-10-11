OWWA chief says P13M budget for OFW hospital in 2023 may only last for 2 weeks

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnell Ignacio revealed that the alloted budget for the newly-built OFW hospital for 2023 may only last for two weeks if not amended or augmented.

In a CNN Philippines report, the agency originally requested ₱250 million for the OFW Hospital but only ₱13 million was approved in the latest budget hearing and deliberations

Ignacio explained that the P13 million was based on the utilization of the hospital which is at 7%.

“Bakit ₱13 million? Kasi yung analysis lang, yun lang yung utilization — 7% — but then kabubukas pa lang ng hospital,” Ignacio told CNN Philippines.

“It’s now an infirmary and it will grow into a 100-bed hospital. And when that stage comes, baka hindi pa abutin ng dalawang linggo ang ₱13 million,” he told CNN Philippines in an interview.

Ignacio lamented that it will be difficult to roll out programs for OFWs if the budget will be cut.

“We keep on churning out programs to help OFWs, but if you cut the budget, it will be very, very difficult for us,” he added.

Last week, the OFW hospital says it is in need of some 200 healthcare workers particularly nurses.

Dr. Dante Dator, administrator of the OFW hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga told ABS-CBN News that their biggest challenge is their workforce.

“May panawagan po kami sa tulong ng Department of Labor and Employment na maglathala na kukuha kami ng nurses na mga hanggang 200 po ang kailangan namin,” Dator said.

Dator said that currently the hospital has 52 nurses, including 25 who are former OFWs.

Dator added that they are interviewing applicants on a weekly basis.

“Sa katunayan kahapon 16 po ‘yung in-interview. Doon sa 16 na ‘yon 4 po dating OFW,” he said.

The OFW hospital opened in May and is dedicated to OFWs and their dependents.