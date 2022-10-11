Over 255,000 OFWs hired within first 100 days of PBBM – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s first 100 days in office, at least 255,429 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were employed and sent to work abroad.

According to DMW Secretary Susan Ople on Friday, Oct. 7, this number is 45% greater than the number of deployments made from July to October of the previous year.

The DMW also mentioned its flagship program for Filipino migrant worker children run by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in its “First 100 Days Report” (OWWA).

“OWWA and the DMW have rolled out community-based programs for OFW children to build their self-esteem and gain access to new friends and creative courses,” said Ople.

Ople also noted that in the first few months of Marcos Jr.’s administration, there were more work prospects for OFWs, quicker responses for aid with repatriation, and more innovative initiatives.

Due to the relaxation of limitations on sending domestic workers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beginning on November 7, the DMW anticipates a bigger turnout of OFW deployment this year.

Apart from its extensive initiatives to help migrant workers find good employment abroad, the DMW, according to Ople, also maintains a “One Repatriation Command Center” to help distressed OFWs return to their individual families.

“In the First 100 Days, the One Repatriation Command Center (ORCC) of the DMW was able to receive more than 5,066 requests for repatriation assistance, with 1,635 of such cases deemed successfully resolved with the return of our OFWs,” added Ople.

Ople advised the public to call the DMW’s hotline 1346 for aid with repatriation. OFW families and troubled employees can also contact them via email at [email protected].