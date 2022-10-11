New ‘Golden Pension’ in UAE to help boost gratuity for expats

A new ‘Golden Pension Scheme’ introduced on Tuesday, October 11 would assist UAE residents in preparing for retirement. National Bonds, a Sharia-compliant savings and investing firm, stated that the plan is aimed at “89% of the UAE’s foreign community.”

Employees can pay as little as AED100 per month and make a return on the money they save under the plan. This is in addition to the gratuity offered by their organization.

“The unique initiative aims to help corporates registered with National Bonds support their employees’ financial goals. (It) … will help employees of registered corporates … strengthen their financial resilience through the attractive competitive returns being offered under this programme,” read a statement from National Bonds – a company owned and controlled by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, said in a statement.

It was created in response to “growing demand” from both companies and employees.

Employees may monitor their pension portfolio and examine their savings in real-time with the National Bonds app. They can also participate in the AED35 million incentives program.

“Retirement planning is extremely important to ensure people stay financially stable and independent. Today, the UAE is home to over 8 million expats. With this first-of-its-kind initiative designed especially for the private sector, we want to enable expats to invest in their future while supporting corporates with their employee retention strategy,” said National Bonds Group CEO Mohammed Qasim Al Ali.