Dubai Police impounds 33 vehicles due to illegal racing, drifting

The Dubai Police have impounded 33 automobiles in various regions of the emirate for significant traffic infractions such as drifting and racing in prohibited zones and driving recklessly in a way that endangers themselves and others.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic, stated that the traffic crackdown on unruly drivers was launched in response to reports from residents of some reckless drivers committing severe traffic violations and driving in the opposite direction of traffic on various roads, including Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Jumeirah Road, and First Al Khail Road.

“Some motorists are ignorant of the deadly consequences of drifting and racing in unauthorized places. Losing control of vehicles will result in serious injuries and increase the mortality rate. Traffic Patrols are instructed to take a zero-tolerance approach to high-speed drivers taking part in illegal street races,” said Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui.

He urged drivers to obey traffic regulations, pointing out that there are approved areas for vehicle drifters to conduct these tricks.

Al Mazroui also asked the public to report infractions, irresponsible behavior, and traffic offences to the police through the ‘We Are All Police’ initiative, which can be accessed through the Dubai Police app or by dialing 901.