Your AED49 can take you home to the Philippines as Cebu Pacific announces their 10.10 promo

Days after announcing their special AED 399 Seat Sale for Overseas Filipinos who would like to spend their Christmas and New Year in the Philippines this 2022, Cebu Pacific continues to offer more affordable flights to Filipinos in the Middle East by announcing their 10.10 Dubai-Manila promo.

Read: Enjoy more holidays in PH through Cebu Pacific with AED399 ticket promo!

If you are planning to spend your Summer in the Philippines next year, then Cebu Pacific’s 10.10 promo will help you make your summer plans get closer to reality.

Not only will Cebu Pacific be increasing its weekly flights from 10 to 14 or twice daily, but they are also offering one-way flights for less than fifty dirhams. This promotion is perfect for those who would like to travel to Philippines from April to August 2023.

Read: Cebu Pacific to boost Dubai-Manila flights to twice a day starting October 30

With 34 domestic destinations offered, you can explore the scenic mountains and soak under the sun in the world’s best beaches which can be found in the Philippines by flying with Cebu Pacific.

They have also ramped up their service by introducing their Airbus Neo Fleet which features the new A330neo plane. Cebu Pacific’s A330neo is the greenest aircraft available in the market making their flights the one with the lowest carbon footprint per passenger.

10.10 Promo

For as low as AED 49 as one-way base fare, you can now book your flights and spend your Summer 2023 back home. Cebu Pacific’s 10.10 promo travel period can be availed from April 1 to August 31, 2023. Promo runs from October 10 – 17, 2022.

Flights may be booked at www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, which is accessible on Google Play and the App Store.