WATCH: PBBM outlines achievements in first 100 days in service

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. believes his administration has accomplished a number of things in its first 100 days in office, but that Filipinos can expect even more in the next five years and nine months.

This statement was made by Marcos in a video titled “RECAP: The Marcos Administration’s First 100 Days,” which was uploaded to his official YouTube account. Filmmaker Paul Soriano directed the video.

The President enumerated various efforts made by his administration to revive the economy, maintain peace and order, ensure adequate food supply, improve the education sector, protect the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFW), upgrade the transportation system, and strengthen the healthcare system as the country grapples with the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflation.

“Sa akin, ang mabigat na problema ay hindi hadlang para mapatupad ang ating sama-samang pagbangoN,” said Marcos.

During his state visits to Indonesia and Singapore, as well as his working visit to the United States, Marcos highlighted agreements signed and investment pledges secured. In addition, his administration also secured around PHP804.78 billion (USD14.36 billion) in investment pledges.

It also secured 10 letters of intent and 12 memorandums of understanding from 22 Indonesian and Singaporean investors looking to invest in renewable energy, data centers, e-commerce, broadband technology, startups, government housing, and agriculture.

Similarly, his working visit to the United States resulted in business deals and commitments worth USD3.9 billion, with job opportunities for 112,285 Filipinos.

Migrant Workers Assistant Secretary for Pre-employment Services Levinson Alcantara stated that over 110,000 Filipinos have been given overseas employment in the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

Similarly, Migrant Workers Undersecretary for Welfare and Foreign Employment Hans Leo Cacdac stated that the department established the OFW Children’s Circle to support OFW children, while Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople stated that the One Repatriation Command Center has assisted or assisted in the repatriation of over 5,000 OFWs.