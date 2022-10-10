Partial solar eclipse to be visible in UAE this October 25

The Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) has shared important parameters that people should know during the Partial Solar Eclipse which will be visible in the United Arab Emirates this October 25.

The group specially emphasized that “one must not observe the event without proper eye protection.”

Experts also cautioned the public and advised to not look at the sun directly while witnessing the rare celestial spectacle as it can cause permanent damage to the eyes. They advise spectators to wear proper eye protection or solar eclipse glasses.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happen when the Moon blocks the light of the Sun from reaching Earth.

“During a partial solar eclipse, the moon, sun, and earth don’t align in a perfectly straight line, and the moon casts only the outer part of its shadow — the penumbra — on Earth. From our perspective, this looks like the moon has taken a bite out of the sun,” the DAG said.

The expected partial solar eclipse will be visible from the UAE on October 25 between 2.42pm and end at 4.54pm with the maximum eclipse happening at 3.52pm local time.

DAG representatives reiterated that the public should not view the sun through sunglasses of any type, filters made from or any combination of photographic filters, crossed polarisers or gelatin filters, CDs, CD-ROMs, or smoked glass as “none of these are safe.”

The Dubai Astronomy Group will be live-streaming the entire eclipse. The next solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023