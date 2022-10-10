Man jailed, sentenced for deportation due to parking space brawl in Dubai

An expat in Dubai assaulted another fellow expat over a parking space, resulting in permanent disability of the latter.

The incident occurred in May of last year, when an Asian driver reported being assaulted by another after a disagreement over parking a vehicle in front of a mosque in Dubai.

The victim claimed that the man suddenly beat him in the parking lot.

Passers-by separated them, but the accused hit the accused on the head with a wooden stick moments later. The victim passed out and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He reported the incident to the police after completing the treatment.

The victim suffered injuries to the head, jaw, and arms, according to the forensic doctor’s report. As a result of his injury, he has a mark at the back of his mouth that makes chewing difficult. This is considered a permanent disability with an estimated 10% disability.

During the course of the investigation, the accused admitted to assaulting the victim.

The Dubai Criminal Court found him guilty and sentenced him to three months in prison, followed by deportation once he served his sentence.