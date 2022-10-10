Hailstorm, heavy downpour surprised Baguio residents

Baguio residents were surprised with a heavy downpour and a hailstorm on Sunday, October 9.

Residents shared photos and videos showing pellet-sized hail stones pouring across the city.

A video shared by Baguio resident Sharon May Ranchez shows Sunday Market Showcase stalls along Session road being carried away by a flood of rainfall.

Members of the Public Order and Safety Division (POSD) helped participants of the Market Showcase to fix their tents and gather belongings that were toppled and washed away following the sudden downpour and hailstorm.

Videos of the hailstorm quickly went trending online as a vast part of the country is experiencing dry spell. In a video shared by Baguio resident Mara Floresca, hail stones bigger than corn kernels can be seen pouring down outside of their home.

“I noticed ang lakas ng tama naman ng ulan sa bubong, so I went outside, kawawa mga hanging plants kasi hailstorm na pala. Mas malaki siya sa butil ng mais,” said Mara Floresca.

Before the sudden heavy rain, the office of the Civil Defense Cordillera released a thunderstorm advisory.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways CAR cautioned motorists, especially those traversing to and from Baguio City.

In the latest weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Cordillera, North Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly over the provinces of Batanes and Cagayan caused by Trough of Low Pressure Area.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms is expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Benguet, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao and Aurora due to Localized Thunderstorms.