Gov’t raises bounty for Percy Lapid’s killers to P6.5M, releases new image of suspect

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that lawmakers at the House of Representatives contributed an additional P5 million to the reward money for the killers of radio broadcast journalist Percy Lapid.

The contribution brings the total bounty for Lapid’s killers to P6.5 million.

RELATED STORY: Veteran radio broadcaster Percy Lapid of "Lapid Fire" shot dead in Las Piñas

NCRPO chief Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo said that the first P1.5 million came from Lapid’s relatives and friends.

“The perpetrators and the masterminds behind this dastardly act must be brought to justice at all costs. Violence has no place in a civilized society like ours,” Romualdez said in a statement.

Romualdez also highlighted the need to protect journalists and their safety when doing their jobs.

READ ON: Percy Lapid's sibling appeals to Marcos to lead the case

Lapid is a known critic of both the Duterte and Marcos administration.

The NCRPO also released a new image of the person of interest in the killing of Lapid. A new poster with the reward money has also been released to the public.

