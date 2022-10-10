Dubai targets completion of public beach rehabilitation by December 2022

Dubai residents will soon enjoy more pristine conditions of their favorite beaches, as the project to renovate several of Dubai’s public beaches will be finished by December 2022.

Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, and Jumeirah 3 beaches, in addition to the development work and expanding the size of the Umm Suqeim I beach, are all included in the beach rehabilitation project.

The project’s scope includes building breakwaters and other works to safeguard public beaches from powerful waves.

Dubai Municipality stated that the initiative intends to improve and enhance Dubai’s beaches, which are among the most popular tourist destinations in the emirate.

The project is a component of the Municipality’s efforts to maintain Dubai’s facilities’ attractive and opulent appearance.

According to Dubai Municipality Director General Dawoud Al Hajri, this aligns with the municipality’s goal to take care of and maintain all of its facilities in the emirate, particularly the beaches.