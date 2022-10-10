Cebu Pacific celebrates 9 years in Dubai by giving away free roundtrip tickets to 9 lucky overseas Filipinos

Cebu Pacific has been servicing Filipinos in Dubai for nine years since it first launched its Dubai-Manila route back in October 2013.

Apart from announcing their latest “Come Backasyon” seat sale, they have also gathered Overseas Filipinos in Dubai to celebrate their successful nine years through a Homecoming Event where nine lucky OFWs received roundtrip tickets (Dubai-Manila-Dubai).

They have also recognized the contributions of Easwar Akhil, their General Sales Agent in Dubai who has been with Cebu Pacific since day one of its Dubai-Manila route.

Present during the event is Cebu Pacific’s brand ambassador Kyle Jennerman also known as “Kulas” of Becoming Filipino who cheerfully greeted all the attendees and shared amazing Pinoy trivia during the event held at Rove Hotel.

Kulas shared how he fell in love with the Philippines through his Filipino workmates in Hong Kong. He has been to more than 30 provinces in the Philippines.

“When we talk about the Philippines and share about it in a positive way, we become the ultimate billboard for the country and drive people to wanna go there in a positive way. And in my case, it changed my life. It became my everything,” said Kulas.

Kulas spearheaded the interactive trivia with the attendees who received gifts from Cebu Pacific.

Majority of the questions asked were interesting facts about the Philippines and knowledge questions on our country’s popular dishes and places to visit.

Philippine Consulate General Renato Dueñas also graced the event and wished Cebu Pacific more successful years in the industry.

“It’s kind of a reunion. As we know more and more countries in the UAE and the Philippines are emerging from the worst effects of the pandemic. And we are able to mark this occasion, which is quite special to Cebu Pacific, and as well as the many overseas Filipinos here in Dubai and the rest of Middle East. Now, people everywhere are able to travel more safely with fewer worries. In other words, more confidently and more enjoyably. We are reminded of what airlines do for millions of people. Each airline has its own unique value proposition; for Cebu Pacific, it is providing more affordable way of traveling, whether for leisure of for work,” said Mr. Dueñas.

For her part, Iana Golfo, the International Marketing Manager of Cebu Pacific Air shared with the attendees their milestones in the past nine years.

“We have Served more than 1.6 million passengers to date and flown over 8,750 Filipinos through out Bayanihan flights,” said Golfo.

One of the highlights of their homecoming event is their electronic draw of lucky attendees who received free roundtrip tickets.

The attendees were selected from diners of restaurants who are part of the League of Food & Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE).

They are a group of Filipino business owners emerging from all over Dubai. Among the participating restaurants were Agemono Express, Bibingka and Paratha, Joy Bubble Tea, Off The Hook, Ounce, Paluto, Panadero Pastry Shop, The Catch Seafood Restaurant, and The Desert Wok Restaurant.

One of the lucky winners is Arielle Buensalida, an HR Secretary who hails from Iloilo.

Buensalida shared that she consider it a lucky moment to have been selected after registering through a code she found while buying pastries at Bibingka and Paratha.

“Parang mas masaya po pag nakakauwi kasi nakaka-inspire, nakakadagdag po ng energy pag alam mo yung antagal mo na ditong nagtatrabaho at sa video call mo lang sila nakikita kaya nakaka-overwhelm na makikita ko na sila through Cebu Pacific. Prang pagbalik mo, may panibgong energy na naman kasi nakita mo na sila,” said Buensalida.

Another lucky winner during the event is Shy Anne Parrar, 31, who is originally from Bacolod. Parrar considers her baby her lucky charm as she is 8 months pregnant.

“Actually, its’ a a blessing nagulat lang ako na may tumawag at may ganitong event. I consider it a blessing kasi ngayon na sobrang daming expenses, hindi naman lagi tayong provided ng financial needs natin. Kaya it’s a blessing ng ganitong free tickets at least since I’m expecting a baby malaking happiness siya na may ganitong opportunity na magkaroon ng free flight back home tapos kasama pa si baby,” said Parrar.

The youngest winner during the event is 7-year-old Charlene Anne.

“I was shocked, they are very kind,” said Charlene.

Her mom, Maryanne said that she couldn’t believe that her daughter will be picked as one of the lucky winners.

“Blessed na napili nga kami. So ngayon na nanalo nga siya, she’s so lucky,” said Maryanne.

Apart from the roundtrip tickets, three lucky winners also received free overnight stays at Rove Hotel City Center.

Apart from the Homecoming event, Cebu Pacific also released several seat sales.

To date, CEB flies to a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations.

It continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, while it operates with a 100 per cent fully vaccinated crew, 95 per cent of whom have been boosted – all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.