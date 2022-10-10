Abu Dhabi Police caution residents from night swimming, reminds parents to monitor kids

The Abu Dhabi Police has reminded residents of the dangers of night swimming, as well as the risks of parents leaving their children unattended in the waters.

The Abu Dhabi Police Department held a program to raise awareness about the precautions that people can take to avoid drowning and other swimming-related accidents. The program was held at Abu Dhabi’s Al Hudaryat and Al Bateen beaches.

This drowning prevention campaign included handing out brochures with key guidelines and emergency phone numbers to beachgoers.

The police urged beachgoers to avoid swimming late at night or early in the morning, as this poses a significant risk to their lives. They also cautioned against leaving children unattended while swimming in the sea and emphasized the importance of following beach guide signs. To avoid drowning, people should not swim in deep waters.

The General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transportation, and the leadership of the protection of vital facilities and coasts all took part in the campaign. Its goal is to raise public awareness in order to minimize and reduce drowning cases in the emirate.