13 dead due to missile strikes in Ukraine

Missile strikes from Russia on the city of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine on October 9 brought down a large apartment building, killing at least 13 people.

The strikes come as Russia has suffered a string of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign that many expected to only last for a short time. Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive in recent weeks, retaking areas in the south and east, while Moscow’s decision to call up more troops has sparked protests and a mass exodus of tens of thousands of Russians.

The latest setback for Moscow was an explosion last Saturday, October 8, on a massive bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula – a place that Moscow annexed from Ukraine eight years ago. The Kerch Bridge attack harmed an important supply route for the Kremlin’s forces and harmed Russian prestige.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced hours after the explosion that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine.

Recent fighting has concentrated in the areas just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia. In a Telegram post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lamented the latest attack.

“Again, Zaporizhzhia. Again, merciless attacks on civilians, targeting residential buildings, in the middle of the night,” said Zelenskyy.

This is after at least 19 people died Thursday, October 6 due to Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings in the same city.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, called the attacks on civilians a war crime and demanded an international investigation.

The six missiles used in the overnight attack on Sunday were launched from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the Ukrainian air force. The region is one of four claimed by Russia this month, though its capital, Kiev, remains under Ukrainian control.