Sara Duterte says first 100 days feels like ‘100 years’ 

Vice President Sara Duterte said that her first 100 days in office feels like 100 years.

“It feels like 100 years and not 100 days,” Sara wrote on her Instagram account and posted a selfie with it.

In a press briefing, Education spokesperson Michael Poa said that one of Duterte’s achievements on her first 100 days was the resumption of face-to-face classes.

“So, as you can see doon sa pagbabalik ng ating learners sa school, we try to do it as safely as possible,” Poa said.

“Kaya nga po doon sa enrollment guidelines na inilabas natin ay nagbigay tayo ng 3 options para sa mga enrollees. Hindi lang para sa kanilang convenience kundi para masunod iyong ating safety protocols,” he added.

Poa said that Duterte also issued orders on the use of classrooms during disasters and the need to strengthen health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said it’s difficult to assess Duterte’s first 100 days since some of her plans will take effect in the coming months.

“Sa amin po 7 (out of 10 ang grade) dahil iyong pangunahing kahilingan po ng teachers para sa kanyang benepisyo at sweldo ay mukhang hindi sinusuportahan,” ACT Rep. France Castro said.

“Mayroon naman ding kaunting pagrereview sila ng K to 12 binibigyan din natin iyan ng point pero dapat mailabas na sa lalong madaling panahon para makita na natin sa Kongreso kung anong adjustments ng mga legislative measures na magagawa… to improve the reading comprehension, mathematical and science ability,” she said.