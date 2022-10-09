Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Land Department clarifies tenant registration requirement, removes deadline

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has clarified that residents who have not yet registered their details of co-occupancy are only required to declare the number of cohabitants living with them.

On September 23, residents were required to provide their co-occupants’ names, Emirates IDs and birthdates.

The move was said to be a part of Dubai’s ramped up inspections across accommodations to enforce the rule that concerns the “presence of singles or multiple families” in flats in the emirate.

Read: Dubai to intensify inspections across accommodations, tenants given two-week deadline to register

According to the most recent directives from the DLD, shared with the media on Saturday, October 8, residents only need to declare the number of cohabitants living with them; all other personal data is optional.

“As part of Dubai Land Department’s efforts to provide the highest standards of quality of life and enhance the health and safety standards in the existing buildings, we would like to inform you that residents must declare the number of occupants within a rented property in the system,” read the DLD’s statement addressed to all Dubai residents.

