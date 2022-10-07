UAE President greets residents on occasion of Prophet’s birthday

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE has sent greetings to the populace on the occasion of the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday,

“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), we continue to be guided by his noble character, his timeless values, and his inspirational legacy of kindness, friendship and empathy for all of humanity.” tweeted Sheikh Mohamed.

Every year, on the 12th of Rabi Al Awal, the third month of the Hijri year, the Prophet is born.

The 12th of Rabi Al Awal 1444, which falls on October 8, 2022, is this year (Saturday).

Oct. 8 has been designated a paid holiday in the UAE for both the public and private sectors.