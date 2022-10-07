OFW hospital requires services of 200 nurses

The first hospital in the Philippines specifically for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) needs additional 200 nurses to reinforce its daily operations.

Dr. Dante Dator, administrator at the newly-opened OFW Hospital, highlighted that the most pressing issue facing the OFW hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, is finding ways on how they could increase the number of nurses and other medical personnel within the facility.

“May panawagan po kami sa tulong ng Department of Labor [and Employment] na maglathala na kukuha kami ng nurses na mga hanggang 200 po ang kailangan namin,” said Dr. Dator in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo.

To date, the hospital has 52 nurses, including 25 former OFWs. Dr. Dator further stated that interviews are conducted at the institution virtually every week.

“Sa katunayan kahapon 16 po ‘yung in-interview. Doon sa 16 na ‘yon 4 po dating OFW,” added Dr. Dator.

OFWs and their dependents may get free care at the 100-bed facility, which opened in May.