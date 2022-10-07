“Is the President really at the helm?” Sen. Hontiveros questions PBBM’s leadership skills on first 100 days

Senator Risa Hontiveros questioned the capability of President Bongbong Marcos as she believes that the president has yet to establish his tone of assertive leadership, considering that he will be at his 100th day in office by October 8.

The “first 100 days” idea was developed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression to set the tone for strong leadership and management in the face of crises, Hontiveros said in a statement published on Friday.

“To this day, that tone has not been assumed. When he should have taken on the reins of governance, President Marcos seems to have taken only a slack hold. Is the President really at the helm? Or does he expect the ship to sail itself?” read a statement from Sen. Hontiveros.

Malacañang “looks to be terrified to see itself in the mirror” after 100 days, according to Hontiveros, since the public is beginning to sense the “crisis” that is occurring in the Palace.

“The President’s lack of management skills and a topsy-turvy bureaucracy are blockages in government functions,” said the opposition senator.

The minority senator also brought up the most recent Pulse Asia study, which revealed that 42% of Filipinos are unhappy with how the administration is handling inflation.

“These are shown in the non-handling of sugar import fiasco in the middle of the recession, leadership issues in different government offices, resignation of two Cabinet officials and chairperson of the Commission on Audit, and the pending appointment of a Health secretary who will address the pandemic, as well as a different Agriculture secretary who will face the current food shortage,” she added