Dubai resumes bus services to Miracle Garden

On October 10th, 2022, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin operating Bus Route 105 between the Miracles Garden and the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station. The service will cost AED5 and operate at intervals of 20 minutes on Fridays and 30 minutes on weekdays.

This seasonal bus route is being reinstituted with the intention of facilitating travel for tourists during the winter months, which are extremely popular with locals, guests, and tourists. Starting in the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station, this express bus route travels nonstop to the Miracle Garden and back from there.

RTA is always interested in expanding the reach of the public bus network and improving its integration with other mass transit options, including taxis and shared transportation as well as the metro, tram, and sea transportation (Dubai Ferry, Bus, and Water Taxi). Such initiatives are a part of RTA’s ongoing attempts to establish its contemporary transit systems as the go-to form of transportation inside Dubai and between the emirates.

The RTA introduced Bus Route 105 last December 17, 2015, which runs between the Miracle Garden and the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station. More than 900,000 people have traveled on this path since then.