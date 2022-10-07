Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai resumes bus services to Miracle Garden

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

On October 10th, 2022, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin operating Bus Route 105 between the Miracles Garden and the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station. The service will cost AED5 and operate at intervals of 20 minutes on Fridays and 30 minutes on weekdays.

This seasonal bus route is being reinstituted with the intention of facilitating travel for tourists during the winter months, which are extremely popular with locals, guests, and tourists. Starting in the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station, this express bus route travels nonstop to the Miracle Garden and back from there.

RTA is always interested in expanding the reach of the public bus network and improving its integration with other mass transit options, including taxis and shared transportation as well as the metro, tram, and sea transportation (Dubai Ferry, Bus, and Water Taxi). Such initiatives are a part of RTA’s ongoing attempts to establish its contemporary transit systems as the go-to form of transportation inside Dubai and between the emirates.

The RTA introduced Bus Route 105 last December 17, 2015, which runs between the Miracle Garden and the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station. More than 900,000 people have traveled on this path since then.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Mohamed bin Zayed mbz

UAE President greets residents on occasion of Prophet’s birthday

8 mins ago
Hontiveros 1

“Is the President really at the helm?” Sen. Hontiveros questions PBBM’s leadership skills on first 100 days

47 mins ago
txai new vehicle

Abu Dhabi to launch second phase of “TXAI” self-driving vehicles this November

2 hours ago
A facade of the almost completed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital which was inspected by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. RICHARD MADELO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

OFW hospital requires services of 200 nurses

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button