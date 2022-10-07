35-year-old gamer arrested for baiting 14-year-old girl to do illicit acts online

The Philippine National Police – Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) detailed a 35-year-old man for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl he met while playing an online game.

ACG chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said in a statement that 35-year-old suspect Estelito Gibaga Jr. was apprehended by members of the Quezon City District Anti-Cybercrime Team (QCDACT) at a hotel on West Point Street, E. Rodriguez Avenue on October 6.

According to the report presented by QCDACT officer in charge Lt. Michael Bernardo, Gibaga met the victim, a Grade 9 student, in a public chat of an online game.

“Sexual predators are everywhere, even on online games,” he said.

After several of chats, the two moved the conversation to “Snap Chat” and Facebook Messenger, where they later began a “virtual” romantic relationship.

During this period, the defendant reportedly sent sexually explicit images of “himself” to the victim and requested her to do the same.

According to Bernardo, the victim’s mother spotted her daughter conversing with the suspect in the middle of the night on September 6.

She was horrified to see the exchange of chats between the two and confronted her daughter. This is when the child acknowledged to her that the suspect is luring her into performing dirty things.

According to Bernardo, the victim and her mother came at the QCDACT office on September 16 to file a complaint against the suspect, which prompted in the preparation of an entrapment operation to apprehend him.

On Thursday, the mother and victim returned to QCDACT and alerted the office that the suspect and the minor planned to meet at a mall to watch a movie.

As a result, the Anti-Cybercrime Team planned an entrapment operation.

“When the suspect and the victim met at the Gateway entrance, they went to McDonald’s to take out snacks and headed (to the motel). After entering the room, we lost no time in apprehending the suspect,” said Bernardo.