Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nearly 7 out of 10 Filipinos concerned over rising prices of commodities – Pulse Asia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Majority of Filipinos or nearly 7 out of 10 (66 per cent) of Filipinos are concerned over the increasing prices of basic goods according to the latest Pulse Asia report.

The survey was conducted from September 17 to 21 on 1,200 adults.

Apart from the increasing food prices, the next concern for Filipinos would be the pay of workers which is at 44%, followed by creating more jobs at 35% and reducing poverty at 34%.

Here’s the list of top concerns for Filipinos:

• Fighting graft and corruption (22%),
• fighting criminality (19%)
• addressing the problem of involuntary hunger (17%)
• enforcing the law on influential or ordinary people (12%)
• providing support to micro, small and medium businesses (9%) stopping environmental destruction and abuse (9%)
• promoting peace in the country (8%)
• reducing taxes paid got (7%)
• controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic (5%)
• defending the integrity oft he Philippine territory against foreigners (5%)
• protecting the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (4%) preparing to face any kind of terrorism (2%)
• other concerns (0.2%)

The survey was released after the country recorded a slightly higher inflation of 6.9%.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

main pic 13 1

Employer to pay housemaid AED 70,000 for physical abuse resulting in broken ribs

1 hour ago
Mawaqif Abu Dhabi parking

Abu Dhabi announces free parking, tolls on October 8 for Prophet’s Birthday

2 hours ago
marcos 123

Marcos to announce new Press Secretary next week

2 hours ago
iStock 475485850 1

Man ordered to pay ex-wife AED 10,000 for premature baby’s medical treatment

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button