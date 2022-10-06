Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos administration successfully borrows $2.2 B in foreign debt

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago

The Bureau of Treasury confirmed that the Marcos administration has successfully borrowed some $2 billion or around PhP117.3 billion through a US dollar-denominated bond sale.

This marks President Marcos’ foray into foreign commercial borrowing according to government data on Wednesday.

The Marcos administration launched a three-tranche, benchmark-sized US dollar-denominated bonds with tenures of five years, 10.5 years and 25 years.

This money, according to the PBBM administration, will be used to support the country’s economic recovery bid. The bulk of the country’s debt will be drawn from foreign creditors.

The Marcos administration seeks to borrow a total of P2.2. trillion during the president’s six-year term.

As of September 30, the country’s national debt stood at P13 trillion. It has recorded a 12 per cent increase from August data.

In a Manila Bulletin report, it says that out of this debt, 68.7 per cent was domestic borrowings while 31.3 per cent was sourced from foreign creditors.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus

Cough syrups linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia – WHO

3 mins ago
ANGELICA PANGANIBAN GREGG HOMAN

Angelica Panganiban, bf Gregg Homantake shifts in taking care of new baby

13 mins ago
gloria macapagal arroyo

Arroyo files bill allowing dual citizens to hold public office

19 mins ago
heart evangelista bling empire

Heart Evangelista makes cameo appearance in Netflix show ‘Bling Empire’

24 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button