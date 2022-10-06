Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man dies from “laklak challenge” in exchange for Php20K

Staff Report

A 29 year-old man in Misamis Oriental has died after drinking an entire bottle of alcohol in exchange for P20.000.

Richie Dumaloan was a construction worker and took on the challenge of drinking a whole bottle of alcohol in 20 seconds in exchange for the money.

The man managed to finish the alcohol but later on was rushed to the hospital and declared dead.

The victim apparently had a heart condition. According to his cousin, the victim agreed to the challenge so that he could bring his father to the hospital for a check up and save money for his upcoming wedding in December.

In an ABS-CBN report, police say that investigation is still ongoing regarding the fatal incident.

