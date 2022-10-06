DOJ tells UN: Reforms in justice system ongoing under Marcos admin

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla assures the international community that the Marcos administration is doing everything to institute reforms in the country’s justice system.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on October 5, Remulla said that reforms are being done to make sure that rule of law will prevail and human rights will be protected.

“On the ground, through process-driven solutions to problems, we continue to identify and seek to solve,” Remulla said.

The Justice chief said that the fight against illegal drugs will continue but the Chief Executive wants the mastermind to be apprehended.

International group Human Rights Watch laments the inaction of the UNHRC to address the human rights situation in the Philippines.

“The UN Human Rights Council’s failure to act on the Philippines is devastating for both the victims of human rights abuses and civil society groups that seek to uphold basic rights,” HRW Geneva director Lucy McKernan said.

Remulla said the government is re-examining complaints and cases related to the intensified drug war campaign of the previous administration.

“Recently, at least seven incidents involving deaths were filed before the courts, for which 25 police officers have been indicted. At least eight police officers were dismissed from service, and five suspended or sanctioned,” he said.

The DOJ head also said that there are plans to decongest jails in the future.

“We are decentralizing our congested prison system. I am personally committed to continuing regular releases and aim to have 5,000 released by June next year,” he said.