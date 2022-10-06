Cough syrups linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India may have contributed to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, according to the medical product alert sent by WHO on Wednesday.

UN health organization also issued a warning, stating that it was “likely” that the infected pharmaceuticals had been transported outside of the West African nation.

Four cold and cough syrups “have been possibly connected with acute renal damage and 66 fatalities among children,” WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

WHO, according to Tedros, was “conducting further investigations with the company and regulatory authorities in India.”

Gambian officials started obtaining promethazine syrup and paracetamol from rural homes on Thursday in the West Coast and Upper River Regions.

The E. coli bacteria was also mentioned as a potential contributing factor in the ongoing investigation by the Gambian health ministry into the acute renal failure outbreak.