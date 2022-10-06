Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cough syrups linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia – WHO

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India may have contributed to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, according to the medical product alert sent by WHO on Wednesday.

UN health organization also issued a warning, stating that it was “likely” that the infected pharmaceuticals had been transported outside of the West African nation.

Four cold and cough syrups “have been possibly connected with acute renal damage and 66 fatalities among children,” WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

WHO, according to Tedros, was “conducting further investigations with the company and regulatory authorities in India.”

Gambian officials started obtaining promethazine syrup and paracetamol from rural homes on Thursday in the West Coast and Upper River Regions.

The E. coli bacteria was also mentioned as a potential contributing factor in the ongoing investigation by the Gambian health ministry into the acute renal failure outbreak.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

main pic 13 1

Employer to pay housemaid AED 70,000 for physical abuse resulting in broken ribs

38 mins ago
Mawaqif Abu Dhabi parking

Abu Dhabi announces free parking, tolls on October 8 for Prophet’s Birthday

1 hour ago
marcos 123

Marcos to announce new Press Secretary next week

1 hour ago
supermarket grocery

Nearly 7 out of 10 Filipinos concerned over rising prices of commodities – Pulse Asia

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button