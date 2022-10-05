‘My mom is my best teacher’: Pinay praises mom who has been a teacher in the UAE for 14 years

As the world celebrates Teachers’ Day and shares appreciation posts to their mentors, a Filipina teacher in the United Arab Emirates shared how her 51-year-old mom inspired her to pursue teaching.

Nica Teryza Solis, who has been a teacher in the Abu Dhabi for nine years said that more than anyone in the world, she is grateful for her mom who was not only able to raise her but also touch other students’ lives.

Her mom, Monica Gruta Solis, has been teaching since 1991 and has been a teacher in the UAE for 14 years.

“She’s been in Abu Dhabi since 2008 and she was one of the first Filipino teachers hired in UAE,” shared Nica Solis.

According to Nica, she is proud to have a mom who has competed many International Robotics Competitions.

“She has been my teacher in the Philippines in Trigonometry when I was in 4th year HS. I always wanted to follow her footsteps. From the university where she graduated and the school where we are currently working. We are always together,” said Nica Solis.

Solid said that her mom mentored her in so many ways and has always been amazed by her mom’s dedication and professionalism.

“I’ve seen how passionate she is in her profession,” said Nica.

Greatest lesson taught

Apart from facts and knowledge, Nica said that the best lesson she learned from her mom is being intentional and passionate in teaching.

“Money or salary is not what we aim in teaching, but the learning and impact we impart to the students who believed in us as teachers,” said Solis.

Her mom is currently teaching Mathematics for students in Grade 6, 7, and 8.

Following her mom’s footsteps, Nica also teacher Math and is also a Special needs coordinator in an International School in Abu Dhabi.

As a teacher, Nica said that she is thankful for the UAE government’s recognition of the Filipino teachers.

“UAE opened many doors to Filipino educators across all Emirates. Filipino teachers has shown that we are capable of nurturing diverse students and given meaningful learning experiences,” said Solis.

In a report by WAM, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education said that the country’s outstanding support to the education sector is based on President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan‘s message, “Teachers are a national treasure. They carry a noble message. We are proud of their pivotal role in building minds and refining spirits.”

The Minister of Education congratulated all teachers in the UAE on World Teacher’s Day and noted that the UAE will continue its path of excellence, innovation and leadership and underscored the important role of teachers.