Gang of bicycle thieves jailed in Dubai

Three persons were sentenced to one month in prison and a Dh6,000 fine, due to their involvement in a string of bicycle thefts in Dubai.

The two African defendants stole two bicycles valued AED6,000 from the European victim, according to Dubai’s Criminal Court. The two later sold them to the third defendant, who purchased the bikes even though he was aware they were stolen.

According to the court files, the bicycles were taken from the victim’s home’s basement parking lot.

The first defendant stood watch while the second cut the chain that secured the two bikes, taking advantage of the fact that there were no people around. The two took them after that and fled.

A CID team was established when the victim reported his bicycles missing after keeping them in the same location for a month, according to the investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution.

Authorities apprehended the suspects, who were also found to be in possession of a number of additional stolen bicycles and e-scooters.

The first defendant acknowledged his involvement and clarified his and the second defendant’s respective roles in the crime. The third defendant acknowledged purchasing the stolen bikes for 400 dirhams and reselling them for 600 dirhams.

