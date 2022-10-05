Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expo City Dubai announces free Attractions Pass for teachers

Expo City Dubai expresses its thanks for teachers and assistants across the UAE by providing a complimentary one-day Attractions Pass, valid from October 5-8 upon presentating a valid school ID, as the world celebrates World Teacher’s Day.  

“Teachers inspire the youth of today to become the leaders, innovators and change-makers of the future, and we’re looking forward to welcoming teachers and assistants from across the UAE with this small token of our gratitude,” said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture at Expo City Dubai.

The offer comes as Expo City Dubai announces new Expo School Programme offerings that address important global topics and are already proving popular with the UAE educational community, providing students of all ages with memorable journeys and lifelong lessons, with opportunities to discover, learn, and play through a range of explorative journeys, interactive workshops, and an exciting science show.

The new experiences expand on Expo 2020 Dubai’s goal of engaging, educating, and inspiring future generations, as well as the success of the Expo School Programme, which welcomed over one million students to Expo 2020 Dubai.

They include three journeys spanning global themes that may be customized according to regions of interest and time: one through Terra, another through Alif, and a third Cultural Journey that incorporates the Vision Pavilion and Women’s Pavilion. Each voyage includes interesting, interactive workshops for children of all ages that cover themes ranging from animal habitats and water conservation to programming robots and the role of technology in waste management.

