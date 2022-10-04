Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

YG threatens “all possible legal action” after BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim’s private photos leaked online

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

YG Entertainment, the agency of K-pop group BLACKPINK has announced that they will be taking legal action after private photos of Jennie Kim has been leaked online.

“We would like to announce that we have officially commissioned the police to investigate the person who first distributed BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos,” said YG in a statement.

Screen Shot 2022 10 03 at 10.54.15 PM

The statement was issued after several personal photos of Jennie was shared by instagram leaker accounts on Twitter and Telegram, appearing to show the Blackpink star dining with V, from fellow K-pop band BTS.

Rumours have been circulating that the singers are dating.

Accoring to YG, Jennie had faced “personal attacks” and “sexual harassment” as a result of the leak.

Their statement emphasized that they will investigate “the original distributor” of the photos and would take “all possible legal action without any leniency to prevent further damage in the future”.

It added: “Photos that were circulated online were illegally released, regardless of the intentions behind them and without the consent of the individual involved”.

Considering the privacy issues involved, the leaked photos will not be shared in this article.

Two of the accounts associated with sharing the photographs have been suspended.

One of the leaker accounts claimed that the photos had originally been posted on a private account, with either Jennie or V writing, “You’re my other half” in the caption. Other photos purportedly show the couple travelling together, and taking selfies in matching Winnie-The-Pooh t-shirts.

None of the images are explicit, although one head-shot allegedly depicts Jennie in the bath.

The stars’ faces are partially obscured or blurred in many of the pictures, leading some fans to speculate they are fakes or composites. Especially the posts alleging explicit content being linked to the artists.

On a separate statement, BTS’ V’s agency Bighit has also mentioned taking legal actions against those spreading rumors about their talents.

ARMYs and BLINKs came together as they wanted the privacy of their favorite idols protected and also urged their respective agencies to take an action against the people leaking such photos.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Trixie Angeles

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigns from post

2 hours ago
billy crawford coleen garcia

Coleen Garcia surprises Billy Crawford in French dancing show

3 hours ago
DSC07036

Lenovo Partners with Local UAE Artists to Showcase new Yoga PCs

3 hours ago
TFT PESOdollar

Philippine peso value breaches P59

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button