YG threatens “all possible legal action” after BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim’s private photos leaked online

YG Entertainment, the agency of K-pop group BLACKPINK has announced that they will be taking legal action after private photos of Jennie Kim has been leaked online.
“We would like to announce that we have officially commissioned the police to investigate the person who first distributed BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos,” said YG in a statement.
The statement was issued after several personal photos of Jennie was shared by instagram leaker accounts on Twitter and Telegram, appearing to show the Blackpink star dining with V, from fellow K-pop band BTS.
Rumours have been circulating that the singers are dating.
Accoring to YG, Jennie had faced “personal attacks” and “sexual harassment” as a result of the leak.
Their statement emphasized that they will investigate “the original distributor” of the photos and would take “all possible legal action without any leniency to prevent further damage in the future”.
It added: “Photos that were circulated online were illegally released, regardless of the intentions behind them and without the consent of the individual involved”.
Considering the privacy issues involved, the leaked photos will not be shared in this article.
Two of the accounts associated with sharing the photographs have been suspended.
One of the leaker accounts claimed that the photos had originally been posted on a private account, with either Jennie or V writing, “You’re my other half” in the caption. Other photos purportedly show the couple travelling together, and taking selfies in matching Winnie-The-Pooh t-shirts.
None of the images are explicit, although one head-shot allegedly depicts Jennie in the bath.
The stars’ faces are partially obscured or blurred in many of the pictures, leading some fans to speculate they are fakes or composites. Especially the posts alleging explicit content being linked to the artists.
big difference of leak photos and edit photo… one if leaked pic is a breach of privacy and edit picture is a defamation. in this case ITS NOT JENNIE KIM! it is edited pic.But do report the acc! and @ygofficialblink @ygent_official is not a petty case! strike legal actions!
— Achooo…bless u (@Logica75066418) September 20, 2022
On a separate statement, BTS’ V’s agency Bighit has also mentioned taking legal actions against those spreading rumors about their talents.
ARMYs and BLINKs came together as they wanted the privacy of their favorite idols protected and also urged their respective agencies to take an action against the people leaking such photos.