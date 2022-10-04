YG threatens “all possible legal action” after BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim’s private photos leaked online

YG Entertainment, the agency of K-pop group BLACKPINK has announced that they will be taking legal action after private photos of Jennie Kim has been leaked online.

“We would like to announce that we have officially commissioned the police to investigate the person who first distributed BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos,” said YG in a statement.

The statement was issued after several personal photos of Jennie was shared by instagram leaker accounts on Twitter and Telegram, appearing to show the Blackpink star dining with V, from fellow K-pop band BTS.

Rumours have been circulating that the singers are dating.

Accoring to YG, Jennie had faced “personal attacks” and “sexual harassment” as a result of the leak.

Their statement emphasized that they will investigate “the original distributor” of the photos and would take “all possible legal action without any leniency to prevent further damage in the future”.