Pregnant woman arrested for carrying half million worth of shabu

A 34-year-old pregnant woman has been arrested for carrying with her more than P500k worth of suspected shabu on Sunday, October 2.

Police Colonel Kirby John B Kraft, Acting District Director of Souther Police District identified the suspect as Christie De Castro Santos alyas “Kim”.

Santos was identified as a High Value Target after police confirmed that she brought with her illegal drugs amounting to Php510,000 in a street in Taguig City. She was arrested after selling sachets of drugs and accepting buy-bust money of P500 pesos.

Santos was found in violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Art II under RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PCol Kraft praised the community of Southern Police for their cooperation in the anti-illegal drug campaign.

“Sa tulong ng ating komunidad ay masusugpo natin ang salot na ilegal na droga. Ang laban na ito ay laban ng pamayanan at pulisya,” said PCol Kraft.