Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pregnant woman arrested for carrying half million worth of shabu

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes

A 34-year-old pregnant woman has been arrested for carrying with her more than P500k worth of suspected shabu on Sunday, October 2.

Police Colonel Kirby John B Kraft, Acting District Director of Souther Police District identified the suspect as Christie De Castro Santos alyas “Kim”.

Santos was identified as a High Value Target after police confirmed that she brought with her illegal drugs amounting to Php510,000 in a street in Taguig City. She was arrested after selling sachets of drugs and accepting buy-bust money of P500 pesos.

Santos was found in violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Art II under RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

pregnant

PCol Kraft praised the community of Southern Police for their cooperation in the anti-illegal drug campaign.

“Sa tulong ng ating komunidad ay masusugpo natin ang salot na ilegal na droga. Ang laban na ito ay laban ng pamayanan at pulisya,” said PCol Kraft.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

usb type c

EU passes common charger law for all smartphones

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 10 04 at 4.08.27 PM

DOH renews call to vaccinate students after DepEd confirmed reports of COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
uap abu dhabi induction 2022 2023 3

United Architects of the Philippines – UAE Abu Dhabi Chapter inducts new set of officers for 2022-2023

4 hours ago
owwa

POLO Dubai warns OFWs on pursuing online job offers promising work outside the country

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button